Empirical Finance LLC Has $18.42 Million Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. $PAC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC - Free Report) by 148.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,607 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 44,531 shares during the period. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico makes up 0.9% of Empirical Finance LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico worth $18,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 20.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico stock opened at $215.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.59 and a 200-day moving average of $251.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $206.91 and a 1 year high of $300.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.30). Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $645.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: PAC, commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long‐term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

Further Reading

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