Empirical Finance LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS - Free Report) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,394 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Century Communities worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,050 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $117,397,000 after buying an additional 72,920 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,631,055 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $96,803,000 after acquiring an additional 139,141 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,604 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $58,832,000 after acquiring an additional 254,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,744 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,425 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,169,000 after purchasing an additional 451,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company's stock.

Century Communities Stock Up 0.5%

CCS stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $927.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.23 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm's revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Century Communities's dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCS shares. Zacks Research raised Century Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Century Communities from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Century Communities from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Century Communities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

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About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

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