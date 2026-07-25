Empirical Finance LLC Makes New $7.69 Million Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. $ASR

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,868 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $7,687,000. Empirical Finance LLC owned 0.08% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,759 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $60,721,000 after purchasing an additional 89,239 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,506 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 38,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,883 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $59,792,000 after buying an additional 31,298 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,310,000. Finally, Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the 4th quarter valued at $6,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $300.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ASR stock opened at $268.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.46. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $259.01 and a 1 year high of $381.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.98.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.35 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 26.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $5.7572 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's dividend payout ratio is 106.72%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: ASR is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

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