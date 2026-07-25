Empirical Finance LLC Purchases New Position in Capital Southwest Corporation $CSWC

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 618,866 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $13,689,000. Capital Southwest comprises approximately 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Capital Southwest as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Capital Southwest alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 903,329 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817,148 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $18,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,987 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 502,988 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 460,375 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in Capital Southwest by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 425,322 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 152,057 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSWC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSWC

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. Capital Southwest Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1934 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Capital Southwest's payout ratio is 122.11%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest NASDAQ: CSWC is a publicly traded investment firm structured as a business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm offers a spectrum of debt and equity capital, including senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and both preferred and common equity investments. By partnering with corporate management teams, Capital Southwest seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and ownership transitions.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Capital Southwest has cultivated a track record of long-term partnerships with privately held businesses and select public companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital Southwest, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital Southwest wasn't on the list.

While Capital Southwest currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here