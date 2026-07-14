Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,119 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research Partners LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the technology company's stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 80,769 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 11,082 shares of the technology company's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.65.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business's fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $475,517.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $233,323.80. This trade represents a 44.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,102 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,662. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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