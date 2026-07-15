Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,211 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 90,225 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,912 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the first quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,268 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.3% in the first quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 4,056 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.31.

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Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $123.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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