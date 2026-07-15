Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 2,493 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 171.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,948 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. NWF Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.3% during the first quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,056 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $153,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 445 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Lockheed Martin from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 price target on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $607.58.

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Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:LMT opened at $515.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The company has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. Lockheed Martin's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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