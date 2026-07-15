Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $2.88 Million in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,688 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,507,063,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,323,210,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,588,663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $854,215,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $825,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Fiserv Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of FISV stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $168.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Fiserv from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.23.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 184,107 shares in the company, valued at $9,150,117.90. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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