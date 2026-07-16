Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Lowers Stake in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management's holdings in Allstate were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,000.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $335,218.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,959,968.66. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total value of $451,474.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,225 shares in the company, valued at $451,474.75. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 22,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,560 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $263.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Allstate from $203.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $239.51 on Thursday. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $188.08 and a one year high of $257.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.16.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $3.34. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Allstate's payout ratio is currently 9.53%.

Allstate Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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