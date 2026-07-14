Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 7,861 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,637 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management's holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 242.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. New Street Research lifted their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $329.92 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $336.33 and its 200 day moving average is $265.32. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $438.50. The firm has a market cap of $412.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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