Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 998 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $17,197,444,000 after acquiring an additional 394,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,952,199,000 after acquiring an additional 110,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,896,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,978,034 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,254,692,000 after purchasing an additional 194,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $972.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Dbs Bank increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,005.33.

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Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 9.2%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,142.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $691.30 and a one year high of $1,143.84. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,024.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $941.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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