Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,872 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $14,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 26.6% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the technology company's stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. CLSA upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $492.76.

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Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total transaction of $21,167,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at $307,919,306.72. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This represents a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,391,424 shares of company stock worth $1,618,873,745 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $427.24 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $276.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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