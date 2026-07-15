Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 25,414 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,083 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 25,414 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management's holdings in Intel were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Financially Speaking Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc lifted its price target on Intel and cited better yields plus stronger AI-related demand, helping fuel a bullish re-rating ahead of earnings. Article Title

KeyBanc lifted its price target on Intel and cited better yields plus stronger AI-related demand, helping fuel a bullish re-rating ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: HSBC also turned more constructive, doubling its price target and keeping a Buy rating, saying Intel’s foundry business looks increasingly compelling. Article Title

HSBC also turned more constructive, doubling its price target and keeping a Buy rating, saying Intel’s foundry business looks increasingly compelling. Positive Sentiment: Intel announced a $5.7 billion expansion of its Ireland manufacturing site, which investors view as a sign of confidence in its AI chip, Xeon, and foundry roadmap. Article Title

Intel announced a $5.7 billion expansion of its Ireland manufacturing site, which investors view as a sign of confidence in its AI chip, Xeon, and foundry roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports say Intel’s 18A/yield improvements and “in-house” Nova Lake production plans suggest its manufacturing execution may be improving. Article Title

Multiple reports say Intel’s 18A/yield improvements and “in-house” Nova Lake production plans suggest its manufacturing execution may be improving. Neutral Sentiment: Several previews ahead of Intel’s July 23 earnings call note that traders are positioning for evidence of better server CPU, AI, and foundry trends, but PC demand may still cool near term. Article Title

Several previews ahead of Intel’s July 23 earnings call note that traders are positioning for evidence of better server CPU, AI, and foundry trends, but PC demand may still cool near term. Neutral Sentiment: Broader chip sentiment has improved after a cooler inflation reading sparked a sector rebound, supporting Intel along with other semiconductor names. Article Title

Broader chip sentiment has improved after a cooler inflation reading sparked a sector rebound, supporting Intel along with other semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts still warn that Intel faces near-term PC softness and ongoing competition, while recent articles also highlight valuation concerns after the stock’s huge run. Article Title

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $107.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.60 billion, a PE ratio of -173.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business's fifty day moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day moving average is $74.87. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities lowered shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore set a $95.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $101.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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