Employees Provident Fund Board Invests $197.37 Million in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,734,806 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $197,369,000. Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of Employees Provident Fund Board's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Employees Provident Fund Board owned 0.10% of Walt Disney at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $102.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.19. The firm has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here