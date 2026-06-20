Employees Provident Fund Board Makes New $128.36 Million Investment in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 591,346 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $128,358,000. Employees Provident Fund Board owned about 0.23% of NXP Semiconductors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total value of $552,661.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,153,118.79. This trade represents a 32.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $474,700. The trade was a 72.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 12,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,068 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $313.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company's fifty day moving average price is $281.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.29. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $183.00 and a one year high of $339.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.NXP Semiconductors's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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