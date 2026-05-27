Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,869 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Intuit were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,750 shares total in two recent transactions at about $309-$310 per share, a sign of insider confidence after the stock’s sharp decline. SEC Form 4 filing

Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,750 shares total in two recent transactions at about $309-$310 per share, a sign of insider confidence after the stock’s sharp decline. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst-focused pieces argued that INTU remains a long-term value or growth idea, highlighting strong TurboTax demand, TurboTax Live growth, and continued AI-driven product expansion. Zacks article

Multiple analyst-focused pieces argued that INTU remains a long-term value or growth idea, highlighting strong TurboTax demand, TurboTax Live growth, and continued AI-driven product expansion. Positive Sentiment: TipRanks noted that one analyst still sees substantial upside despite the recent selloff, reinforcing the view that the market may be overly pessimistic on Intuit’s fundamentals. TipRanks article

TipRanks noted that one analyst still sees substantial upside despite the recent selloff, reinforcing the view that the market may be overly pessimistic on Intuit’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also framed Intuit as a “top value stock” and one of the week’s analyst favorites, which may help sentiment but does not add new company-specific catalysts. Zacks article

Recent coverage also framed Intuit as a “top value stock” and one of the week’s analyst favorites, which may help sentiment but does not add new company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern appears to be centered on Intuit’s recent pricing issues and a reported 20% stock drop, which triggered shareholder and securities-fraud investigations. PR Newswire investigation notice

Investor concern appears to be centered on Intuit’s recent pricing issues and a reported 20% stock drop, which triggered shareholder and securities-fraud investigations. Negative Sentiment: Intuit also filed a notice for mass layoffs in California and Nevada, reinforcing the view that the company is restructuring aggressively while it pivots harder toward AI. AOL article

Intuit Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $304.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.48. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.36 and a 12-month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank set a $575.00 price target on Intuit in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $543.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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