Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Free Report) by 2,286.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,998 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 280,722 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,207,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,415,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,131,420 shares of the company's stock worth $54,410,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,051.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 677,883 shares of the company's stock worth $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 619,023 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian Marley sold 10,432 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $555,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,322.75. This trade represents a 24.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Samuel J. Johnson sold 70,303 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $3,640,992.37. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 36,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,031.19. This trade represents a 65.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,315 shares of company stock worth $5,576,537. 4.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $73.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-6.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Academy Sports and Outdoors's payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is a sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer that sells products through its stores and e-commerce platform. Its merchandise includes sports and fitness equipment, outdoor and camping gear, hunting and fishing supplies, apparel, footwear and recreation products. The company serves customers primarily in the southern and eastern United States through a network of retail locations. Its stores offer products for a range of sports and outdoor activities, as well as items for everyday use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Free Report).

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