Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 128.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,142 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 88,374 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $31,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,740.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $254.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $232.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.16 and a twelve month high of $315.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $332.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $244.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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