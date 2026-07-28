Empowered Funds LLC Buys 23,819 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.5% of Empowered Funds LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $82,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $900.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $970.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $628.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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