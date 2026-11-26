Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 2,913.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,178 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 72,683 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $22,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 281.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,226,815 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,197,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498,247 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 483.6% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 792,576 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $233,818,000 after purchasing an additional 656,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,135,027 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $195,792,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,943.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 626,401 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $184,795,000 after buying an additional 595,750 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 773,315 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $133,397,000 after buying an additional 492,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CRL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $357.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler set a $300.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $291.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CRL stock opened at $332.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.20 and a 1 year high of $379.63. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $319.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $982.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.36 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, CEO Birgit Girshick sold 7,975 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $2,710,702.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,651.50. The trade was a 19.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,156 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total value of $742,547.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,655,578.87. The trade was a 30.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $12,170,530 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International is a contract research organization that supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as academic and government researchers, in developing medicines and advancing scientific research. Its services span the drug development process, from early discovery and preclinical research to manufacturing support. The company's offerings include research models and related services, drug discovery and safety assessment, and manufacturing solutions. These may include laboratory animal models, laboratory testing, bioanalysis, and support for the production of products used in the development of pharmaceuticals and biologics.

See Also

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