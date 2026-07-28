Empowered Funds LLC Grows Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,151 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 163,714 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $53,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Basepoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 1.8% during the first quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays raised shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $222.77.

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Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $452,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,191,899.04. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $170.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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