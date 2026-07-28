Empowered Funds LLC Has $53.80 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,335 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 83,032 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.27% of CF Industries worth $53,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 552 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $119.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock's 50 day moving average is $114.14 and its 200-day moving average is $111.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.40.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut CF Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CF

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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