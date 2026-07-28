Empowered Funds LLC Has $63 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,414 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 361,998 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.4% of Empowered Funds LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $62,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $399.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.70 and a 52-week high of $479.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business's fifty day moving average is $427.75 and its 200-day moving average is $382.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%.The business had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $496.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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