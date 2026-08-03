Empowered Funds LLC Increases Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Free Report) by 1,331.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,145 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BILL worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of BILL by 972.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BILL by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 712 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in BILL by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BILL from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of BILL from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.95.

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BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $45.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,518.68, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. BILL had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $406.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

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