Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 508.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,580 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 30,567 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $32,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $84.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $73.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.50 and a twelve month high of $114.48.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 76.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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