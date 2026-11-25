Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 193,851 shares of the memory chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $35,698,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in SK hynix in the third quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SK hynix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SK hynix during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SK hynix during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SK hynix during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

Get SK hynix alerts: Sign Up

SK hynix Trading Down 9.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SKHY opened at $111.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SK hynix Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.45 and a 12-month high of $199.87. The firm has a market cap of $818.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80.

SK hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The memory chip maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.05 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SK hynix Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting SK hynix

These are some of the SKHY headlines that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: A report that SoftBank may be considering a roughly $1 trillion acquisition of SK hynix helped fuel a prior rally, but the possibility remains unconfirmed and may contribute to share-price volatility. Why SK Hynix Stock Skyrocketed Today

A report that SoftBank may be considering a roughly $1 trillion acquisition of SK hynix helped fuel a prior rally, but the possibility remains unconfirmed and may contribute to share-price volatility. Negative Sentiment: Memory stocks gave back part of Monday’s AI-chip rally as Nvidia shares pulled back, weighing on SK hynix and peers. This suggests the current decline is linked in part to sector-wide sentiment rather than company-specific news. Memory stocks retreat as Nvidia pulls back

Memory stocks gave back part of Monday’s AI-chip rally as Nvidia shares pulled back, weighing on SK hynix and peers. This suggests the current decline is linked in part to sector-wide sentiment rather than company-specific news. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms announced investigations into potential securities-law violations and alleged misleading disclosures. These are investigations, not findings of wrongdoing, but may add uncertainty for investors. Kessler Topaz investigation announcement SBS Law investigation announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SKHY. Weiss Ratings lowered SK hynix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SK hynix in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of SK hynix to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SK hynix from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of SK hynix from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SK hynix

About SK hynix

SK hynix is a South Korean semiconductor company that develops and manufactures memory products for use in computers, mobile devices, data centers and other electronics. Its principal products include dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory and high-bandwidth memory (HBM), as well as complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors. The company's memory products support applications ranging from personal computing and smartphones to servers, artificial intelligence systems and automotive electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK hynix Inc. (NASDAQ:SKHY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SK hynix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SK hynix wasn't on the list.

While SK hynix currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report