Empowered Funds LLC Sells 20,026 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. $CBRL

Empowered Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL - Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,651 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 20,026 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 19.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,459,983 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $64,327,000 after buying an additional 237,741 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13,737.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,131 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $40,982,000 after acquiring an additional 923,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,995 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $22,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 743,413 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $32,756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company's stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The firm's 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.74. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $797.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $776.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's payout ratio is currently 86.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Argus increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRL

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc operates a distinctive combination of country-themed restaurants and retail stores across the United States. Since its founding in 1969, the company has focused on providing a nostalgic dining experience reminiscent of Southern hospitality, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with an emphasis on traditional comfort foods.

The restaurant segment offers an extensive menu featuring signature items such as buttermilk pancakes, country ham, biscuits and gravy, meatloaf and pot roast.

Further Reading

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