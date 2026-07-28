Empyrean Capital Partners LP Buys New Position in Hallador Energy Company $HNRG

Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $8,140,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 1.06% of Hallador Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hallador Energy alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HNRG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,413 shares of the energy company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 43,208 shares of the energy company's stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the energy company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hallador Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hallador Energy

Insider Activity at Hallador Energy

In other news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $250,350.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 338,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,649,047.61. This trade represents a 4.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Timothy Hudson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $331,600. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $589,170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.43% of the company's stock.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Hallador Energy Company has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $716.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $102.28 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Hallador Energy Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hallador Energy Profile

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company's primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador's operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hallador Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hallador Energy wasn't on the list.

While Hallador Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here