Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has $4.04 Million Position in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Empyrean Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 112,300 shares during the quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP's holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,565,941 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $678,291,000 after purchasing an additional 332,335 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 26.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,413,236 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $62,782,000 after purchasing an additional 298,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,679,980 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $74,757,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares during the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG increased its position in Alamos Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 296,236 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 118,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 21.9% during the first quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 197,463 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 35,463 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock's 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 51.24%.The business had revenue of $596.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $612.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Alamos Gold's payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Alamos Gold from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alamos Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGI

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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