Empyrean Capital Partners LP Invests $4.73 Million in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. $VIR

Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 527,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,729,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.31% of Vir Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. GSK plc purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $51,562,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10,878.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,480,828 shares of the company's stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,340 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $8,252,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,229,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,564,000 after acquiring an additional 988,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 787,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,078,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,829.55. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,491.20. The trade was a 13.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 25,579 shares of company stock worth $254,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIR

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.62. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of ($0.03) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 638.88% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company's pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

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