Empyrean Capital Partners LP Invests $9.18 Million in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $9,180,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 0.09% of Camden Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,563,663 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $815,470,000 after acquiring an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,764,495 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $524,476,000 after purchasing an additional 917,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,452,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $380,035,000 after purchasing an additional 957,896 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828,602 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $311,373,000 after purchasing an additional 98,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,113,896 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $232,698,000 after purchasing an additional 825,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE CPT opened at $112.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.32. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.69%.The business had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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