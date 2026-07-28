Empyrean Capital Partners LP Purchases New Position in ARKO Corp. $ARKO

Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 327,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 0.29% of ARKO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ARKO alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARKO by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARKO by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 721,977 shares of the company's stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in ARKO by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,838 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ARKO by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ARKO by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered ARKO from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ARKO from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut ARKO from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARKO has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARKO

ARKO Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. ARKO Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $897.52 million, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. ARKO had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ARKO Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ARKO

In other ARKO news, General Counsel Maury Bricks sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $115,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 182,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,406,047.29. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ARKO

ARKO Corp NASDAQ: ARKO is a downstream energy and convenience retail company based in Matthews, North Carolina. The company's core operations encompass fuel supply, distribution and retailing through a network of terminals, independent dealer locations and company-operated convenience stores. ARKO's fuel offerings include branded and unbranded gasoline and diesel, as well as lubricants and other petroleum products marketed under various regional and private labels.

In its retail segment, ARKO operates a portfolio of convenience stores under the Kangaroo Express banner, serving on-site customers with fuel, grab-and-go food items, beverages and everyday household essentials.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ARKO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ARKO wasn't on the list.

While ARKO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here