Empyrean Capital Partners LP Raises Position in Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. $VCIC

Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC - Free Report) by 103.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,817 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 274,694 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 1.84% of Vine Hill Capital Investment worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIC. Lineage Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vine Hill Capital Investment by 1,469.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 179,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 167,778 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Vine Hill Capital Investment by 507.2% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,586,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,049 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vine Hill Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Vine Hill Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $3,881,000.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Stock Performance

Vine Hill Capital Investment stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Profile

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

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