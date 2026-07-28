Go Pro
→ Do this before December or regret it (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Empyrean Capital Partners LP Raises Position in Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. $VCIC

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Vine Hill Capital Investment logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC - Free Report) by 103.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,817 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 274,694 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 1.84% of Vine Hill Capital Investment worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIC. Lineage Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vine Hill Capital Investment by 1,469.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 179,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 167,778 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Vine Hill Capital Investment by 507.2% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,586,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,049 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vine Hill Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Vine Hill Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $3,881,000.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Stock Performance

Vine Hill Capital Investment stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vine Hill Capital Investment (NASDAQ:VCIC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Vine Hill Capital Investment Right Now?

Before you consider Vine Hill Capital Investment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vine Hill Capital Investment wasn't on the list.

While Vine Hill Capital Investment currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
A storm is coming
A storm is coming
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines