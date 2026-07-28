Empyrean Capital Partners LP Sells 100,000 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Empyrean Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Aercap accounts for about 4.5% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 0.60% of Aercap worth $137,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Aercap by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Aercap by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 43.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,757,000 after acquiring an additional 138,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aercap by 59.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aercap Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1 year low of $105.65 and a 1 year high of $155.99. The firm's 50-day moving average is $144.01 and its 200-day moving average is $143.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

Aercap declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aercap from $164.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Aercap in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aercap presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $168.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AER

Aercap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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