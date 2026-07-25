Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ENTA Shares Purchased by Spruce Street Capital LP

Spruce Street Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA - Free Report) by 139.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,598 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 542,911 shares during the quarter. Enanta Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.8% of Spruce Street Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Spruce Street Capital LP owned about 3.21% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 333.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $12.78 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $371.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.56% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.29.

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Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of novel, small-molecule drugs targeting viral diseases. Leveraging a proprietary chemistry platform, Enanta has built extensive expertise in designing potent inhibitors of viral proteases and polymerases. The company initially gained recognition through partnerships focused on hepatitis C virus (HCV), where its protease inhibitors formed a key component of ABBVIE's direct‐acting antiviral regimens.

Building on its HCV experience, Enanta has expanded its pipeline to address respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other viral infections.

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