Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,076,388 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $189,892,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Enbridge as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,276 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Clearwave Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwave Capital LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enbridge to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Enbridge from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $79.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TD upgraded shares of Enbridge to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of C$0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. Enbridge's dividend payout ratio is presently 136.27%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc. is a North American energy infrastructure company that transports and distributes energy. Its businesses include crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and storage, and natural gas utilities that serve homes and businesses. Founded in 1949 as Interprovincial Pipe Line Company, Enbridge has grown into a cross-border operator serving customers and energy markets in Canada and the United States. Its infrastructure moves crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, connecting producers with refineries, utilities and other markets.

Further Reading

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