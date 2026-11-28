Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,567,825 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 855,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Enbridge worth $770,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $1,850,502,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,782,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $412,627,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $380,896,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $189,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company's stock.

Get Enbridge alerts: Sign Up

Enbridge Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $47.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a C$0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. Enbridge's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD upgraded shares of Enbridge to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Enbridge from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Enbridge from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $79.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. National Bank Financial raised Enbridge from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENB

About Enbridge

Enbridge is a North American energy infrastructure company that transports and distributes oil and natural gas. Its operations include pipelines for crude oil and liquids, natural gas transmission and storage, and natural gas distribution utilities serving homes and businesses. The company also develops and operates renewable energy projects, including wind and solar facilities. Its infrastructure and utility operations span Canada and the United States. Enbridge traces its history to 1949, when Interprovincial Pipe Line Company began transporting crude oil from western Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enbridge, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enbridge wasn't on the list.

While Enbridge currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report