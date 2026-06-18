Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Sells 360,043 Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559,543 shares of the company's stock after selling 360,043 shares during the period. Solaris Energy Infrastructure comprises approximately 4.8% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.74% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $117,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SEI alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $477,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $2,475,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $13,714,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurie H. Argo sold 5,200 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $378,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,267,866.32. This trade represents a 10.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher P. Wirtz sold 700 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $54,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,786,483.70. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,099,593 shares of company stock valued at $297,782,099. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Solaris Energy Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: A market article highlighted Solaris Energy Infrastructure as one of two “AI infrastructure stocks” benefiting from rapid data-center growth, which can support a stronger valuation if investors continue to rotate into power and infrastructure names tied to AI demand. Two AI Infrastructure Stocks Eye Breakouts After Rapid Growth

A market article highlighted Solaris Energy Infrastructure as one of two “AI infrastructure stocks” benefiting from rapid data-center growth, which can support a stronger valuation if investors continue to rotate into power and infrastructure names tied to AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm around data-center power and infrastructure stocks may be helping sentiment, since SEI is being viewed as a beneficiary of surging electricity and equipment demand tied to AI buildouts. Data center power name tests critical level

Investor enthusiasm around data-center power and infrastructure stocks may be helping sentiment, since SEI is being viewed as a beneficiary of surging electricity and equipment demand tied to AI buildouts. Neutral Sentiment: SEI’s broader investment-manager affiliate announced an upgraded technology and AI platform aimed at improving data access and operational efficiency; while strategically positive for the franchise, the press release is not a direct earnings catalyst for Solaris Energy Infrastructure. SEI Introduces Technology and AI to Boost Investment Manager Efficiency

SEI’s broader investment-manager affiliate announced an upgraded technology and AI platform aimed at improving data access and operational efficiency; while strategically positive for the franchise, the press release is not a direct earnings catalyst for Solaris Energy Infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities cut several of Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s forward EPS estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, and multiple quarterly forecasts, which could temper some of the stock’s upside if investors start focusing on slower-than-expected earnings growth. Solaris Energy Infrastructure estimate changes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEI. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Glj Research began coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

SEI opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.35 and a beta of 1.19. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $196.24 million during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. Analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Solaris Energy Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Solaris Energy Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here