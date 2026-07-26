Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,289 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,242 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Encompass Health worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 3,059,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,793,482 shares of the company's stock worth $402,640,000 after buying an additional 3,793,358 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,881,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1,070.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 80,534 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 267,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 59,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,588,382.80. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:EHC opened at $112.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Encompass Health Corporation has a one year low of $92.77 and a one year high of $127.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Encompass Health's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Encompass Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price target on Encompass Health in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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