Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Stake Raised by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,823 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 128,120 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health accounts for 1.9% of Copeland Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Encompass Health worth $86,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Encompass Health by 21.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,470 shares of the company's stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 667.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price objective on Encompass Health in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Encompass Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,588,382.80. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $112.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.62. Encompass Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.04%.Encompass Health's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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