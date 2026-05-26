Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Position in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. $USCB

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB - Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,369 shares of the company's stock after selling 189,842 shares during the period. USCB Financial comprises 5.4% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 5.84% of USCB Financial worth $19,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USCB. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,527,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 79,983 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $748,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in USCB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in USCB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USCB Financial alerts: Sign Up

USCB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.95 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. USCB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Insider Activity at USCB Financial

In other USCB Financial news, Director Ramon Abadin sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $163,890.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $447,255.81. The trade was a 26.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 49,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $904,276.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,893.50. This represents a 16.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 256,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded USCB Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USCB Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on USCB

USCB Financial Profile

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider USCB Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and USCB Financial wasn't on the list.

While USCB Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here