Endure Capital Management LLC Invests $12.05 Million in XPLR Infrastructure, LP $XIFR

Endure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,135,043 shares of the solar energy provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,054,000. XPLR Infrastructure comprises 8.3% of Endure Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Endure Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of XPLR Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in XPLR Infrastructure by 715.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,075 shares of the solar energy provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $55,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XIFR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of XPLR Infrastructure from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XPLR Infrastructure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $11.00 price target on XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $12.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XPLR Infrastructure

XPLR Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of XIFR opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. XPLR Infrastructure, LP has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.72). XPLR Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPLR Infrastructure Profile

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

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