Endure Capital Management LLC Invests $4.24 Million in Nomad Foods Limited $NOMD

Endure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 440,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000. Nomad Foods comprises 2.9% of Endure Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Endure Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Nomad Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3,231.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,421 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Nomad Foods

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken bought 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $913,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 116,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,067,443.08. This trade represents a 591.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruben Baldew bought 14,731 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $143,038.01. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 338,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,290,544.22. This trade represents a 4.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 264,731 shares of company stock worth $2,524,538. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.8%

NOMD stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.00 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Nomad Foods's revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.720-1.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Nomad Foods's payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Nomad Foods from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella's and Aunt Bessie's, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe's largest frozen foods platform.

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