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Endure Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.23 Million Investment in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Blue Owl Capital logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Endure Capital Management opened a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter, buying 1.12 million shares valued at about $10.23 million. The stake makes OWL its fifth-largest holding and about 7% of its portfolio.
  • Blue Owl Capital continues to draw interest from institutional investors, with multiple hedge funds also adding or initiating positions. Overall, 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutions and hedge funds.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally positive: Blue Owl has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $13.16, while several firms recently trimmed their targets.
  • Interested in Blue Owl Capital? Here are five stocks we like better.

Endure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,120,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,231,000. Blue Owl Capital comprises 7.0% of Endure Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Endure Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $9.10 price target on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 2.96%.The business had revenue of $699.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 766.67%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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