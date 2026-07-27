Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Free Report) by 17,329.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,205 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of Energizer worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Energizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Energizer by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company's stock.

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Energizer Price Performance

ENR stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $643.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.92 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 144.22% and a net margin of 6.55%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In related news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. bought 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $826,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,480,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,611,600. This represents a 0.54% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 378,681 shares of company stock valued at $7,171,391. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Energizer

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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