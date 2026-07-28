Energy Income Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,331,076 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the quarter. ONE Gas makes up approximately 1.8% of Energy Income Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 2.12% of ONE Gas worth $114,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,759 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,602 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:OGS opened at $80.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company's 50 day moving average is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.49.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 11.77%.The company had revenue of $831.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $969.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. ONE Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded ONE Gas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered ONE Gas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $89.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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