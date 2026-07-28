Energy Income Partners LLC Has $130.47 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342,678 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 19,902 shares during the quarter. Sempra Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of Energy Income Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Sempra Energy worth $130,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,924,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,330,091 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,971,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 40.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,419,115 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $937,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,409 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Sempra Energy by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,826,999 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $249,596,000 after buying an additional 2,010,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sempra Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,810,449 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,273,460,000 after buying an additional 1,824,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $724,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,278,600.20. This trade represents a 24.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $232,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,380,821.19. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,207. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 price target on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SRE

Sempra Energy Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $78.97 and a 12-month high of $101.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.15%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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