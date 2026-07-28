Energy Income Partners LLC Has $58.01 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,782 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Ameren worth $58,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6,051.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 932,017 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $93,071,000 after purchasing an additional 916,865 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $66,631,000. Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,546,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 655,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,645,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,559,565,000 after buying an additional 495,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $35,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,557,971.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $96.57 and a 12 month high of $118.32. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.47. The business's 50 day moving average is $110.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.Ameren's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ameren from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ameren from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Ameren from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.50.

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About Ameren

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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