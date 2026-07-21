Enersys $ENS Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 5,421.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,853 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Enersys were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enersys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,627,245 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $238,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Enersys by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,838 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $130,902,000 after purchasing an additional 64,503 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Enersys by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 680,174 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $76,973,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enersys by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 652,128 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $72,986,000 after acquiring an additional 151,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Enersys by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 562,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $82,516,000 after purchasing an additional 421,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enersys presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENS

Enersys Price Performance

Enersys stock opened at $192.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. Enersys has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $244.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.58.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $987.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.83%.The company's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enersys will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Enersys's dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Enersys Profile

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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