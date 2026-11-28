State Street Corp decreased its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,176 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,519,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.19% of Enersys worth $277,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enersys during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,068,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enersys during the third quarter valued at about $2,355,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enersys in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Enersys by 63.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Enersys by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Enersys from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Enersys from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Enersys from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENS

Enersys Price Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $132.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.21. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $163.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.27. Enersys has a 52-week low of $122.60 and a 52-week high of $244.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $949.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $968.76 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Enersys has set its Q3 2027 guidance at 3.050-3.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enersys will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Enersys's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Enersys Profile

EnerSys designs, manufactures and services stored-energy solutions for industrial applications. Its products include lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, chargers, power-conversion equipment and related systems, along with maintenance and other aftermarket services. The company serves customers in telecommunications, data centers, utilities, transportation, aerospace and defense, and other industries. Its solutions include reserve power systems for backup and standby applications, motive-power batteries and chargers for electric forklifts and other equipment, and batteries for specialty uses.

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